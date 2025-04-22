Canada election 2025: Sherbrooke

See more sharing options

Sherbrooke is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Élisabeth Brière who first took office in 2019. Brière collected 21,830 votes, winning 37.52 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sherbrooke in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Élisabeth Brière (Incumbent) Conservative: Esteban Méndez-Hord NDP: Jean-Pierre Fortier Bloc Québécois: Pierre-Étienne Rouillard Green: Kevin Mckenna People's Party: Alexandre Lépine