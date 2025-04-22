SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Sherbrooke

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Sherbrooke is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Élisabeth Brière who first took office in 2019. Brière collected 21,830 votes, winning 37.52 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sherbrooke in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Élisabeth Brière (Incumbent)

Conservative: Esteban Méndez-Hord

NDP: Jean-Pierre Fortier

Bloc Québécois: Pierre-Étienne Rouillard

Green: Kevin Mckenna

People's Party: Alexandre Lépine

