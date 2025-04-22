SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Surrey Newton

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sukh Dhaliwal
    Sukh Dhaliwal
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Harjit Singh Gill
    Harjit Singh Gill
    Conservative
  • Raj Singh Toor
    Raj Singh Toor
    NDP
  • Salman Zafar
    Salman Zafar
    Communist
Surrey Newton is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal who first took office in 2015. Dhaliwal collected 19,721 votes, winning 53.87 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey Newton in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sukh Dhaliwal (Incumbent)

Conservative: Harjit Singh Gill

NDP: Raj Singh Toor

Communist: Salman Zafar

