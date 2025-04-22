Canada election 2025: Surrey Newton

See more sharing options

Surrey Newton is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal who first took office in 2015. Dhaliwal collected 19,721 votes, winning 53.87 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey Newton in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Sukh Dhaliwal (Incumbent) Conservative: Harjit Singh Gill NDP: Raj Singh Toor Communist: Salman Zafar