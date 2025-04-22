Canada election 2025: Lakeland

See more sharing options

Lakeland is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs who first took office in 2015. Stubbs collected 36,557 votes, winning 69.43 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lakeland in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Shannon Stubbs (Incumbent) Liberal: Barry Milaney NDP: Des Bissonnette Green: Bridget Burns People's Party: Michael Manchen CHP Canada: Micheal Speirs