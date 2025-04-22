SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Lakeland

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Lakeland is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs who first took office in 2015. Stubbs collected 36,557 votes, winning 69.43 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lakeland in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Shannon Stubbs (Incumbent)

Liberal: Barry Milaney

NDP: Des Bissonnette

Green: Bridget Burns

People's Party: Michael Manchen

CHP Canada: Micheal Speirs

