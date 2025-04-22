Canada election 2025: Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands— Rideau Lakes

See more sharing options

Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands— Rideau Lakes is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michael Barrett who first took office in 2018. Barrett collected 29,950 votes, winning 50.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands— Rideau Lakes in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Michael Barrett (Incumbent) Liberal: Lorna Jean Edmonds NDP: Paul Lancione Green: Randi Ramdeen People's Party: Hailey Simpson