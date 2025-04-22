SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (Incumbent)

Liberal: Larry Ingram

NDP: William Petryk

Canadian Future Party: Darrell Patan

