Canada election 2025: Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (Incumbent) Liberal: Larry Ingram NDP: William Petryk Canadian Future Party: Darrell Patan