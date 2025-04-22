Canada election 2025: Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake

Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (Incumbent)
Liberal: Larry Ingram
NDP: William Petryk
Canadian Future Party: Darrell Patan
