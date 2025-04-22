Canada election 2025: Battle River-Crowfoot

Battle River-Crowfoot is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Damien Kurek who first took office in 2019. Kurek collected 41,819 votes, winning 71.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Damien Kurek (Incumbent)
Liberal: Brent Sutton
NDP: James MacKay
Green: Douglas Gook
People's Party: Jonathan Bridges
