Politics

Canada election 2025: Battle River-Crowfoot

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Damien Kurek
    Damien Kurek
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Brent Sutton
    Brent Sutton
    Liberal
  • James MacKay
    James MacKay
    NDP
  • Douglas Gook
    Douglas Gook
    Green
  • Jonathan Bridges
    Jonathan Bridges
    People's Party
Battle River-Crowfoot is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Damien Kurek who first took office in 2019. Kurek collected 41,819 votes, winning 71.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Damien Kurek (Incumbent)

Liberal: Brent Sutton

NDP: James MacKay

Green: Douglas Gook

People's Party: Jonathan Bridges

