Canada election 2025: Parkland

Parkland is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
The riding includes parts of the old riding of Sturgeon River – Parkland which Dane Lloyd represented in the most recent parliament.
Voters will decide who will represent Parkland in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Dane Lloyd (Incumbent)
Liberal: Ashley Fearnall
NDP: Keri Goad
Green: Daniel Birrell
United Party: Wade Klassen
People's Party: Jason Lavigne
CHP Canada: Kevin Schulthies
