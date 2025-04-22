SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Parkland

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Parkland is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

The riding includes parts of the old riding of Sturgeon River – Parkland which Dane Lloyd represented in the most recent parliament.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkland in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dane Lloyd (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ashley Fearnall

NDP: Keri Goad

Green: Daniel Birrell

United Party: Wade Klassen

People's Party: Jason Lavigne

CHP Canada: Kevin Schulthies

