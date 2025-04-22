Canada election 2025: Parkland

See more sharing options

Parkland is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

The riding includes parts of the old riding of Sturgeon River – Parkland which Dane Lloyd represented in the most recent parliament.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkland in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dane Lloyd (Incumbent) Liberal: Ashley Fearnall NDP: Keri Goad Green: Daniel Birrell United Party: Wade Klassen People's Party: Jason Lavigne CHP Canada: Kevin Schulthies