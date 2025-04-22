Canada election 2025: Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park

Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arif Virani who first took office in 2015. Virani collected 22,307 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Virani announced in February that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Karim Bardeesy
Conservative: Wladyslaw Lizon
NDP: Bhutila Karpoche
Green: Anna Gorka
Animal Protection Party: Edward Fraser
Marxist-Leninist: Lorne Gershuny
Marijuana: Terry Parker
Communist: Rimmy Riarh
Comments