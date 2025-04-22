SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Karim Bardeesy
    Karim Bardeesy
    Liberal
  • Wladyslaw Lizon
    Wladyslaw Lizon
    Conservative
  • Bhutila Karpoche
    Bhutila Karpoche
    NDP
  • Anna Gorka
    Anna Gorka
    Green
  • Edward Fraser
    Edward Fraser
    Animal Protection Party
  • Lorne Gershuny
    Lorne Gershuny
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Terry Parker
    Terry Parker
    Marijuana
  • Rimmy Riarh
    Rimmy Riarh
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arif Virani who first took office in 2015. Virani collected 22,307 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Virani announced in February that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Karim Bardeesy

Conservative: Wladyslaw Lizon

NDP: Bhutila Karpoche

Green: Anna Gorka

Animal Protection Party: Edward Fraser

Marxist-Leninist: Lorne Gershuny

Marijuana: Terry Parker

Communist: Rimmy Riarh

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices