Canada election 2025: Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park

Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arif Virani who first took office in 2015. Virani collected 22,307 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Virani announced in February that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Karim Bardeesy Conservative: Wladyslaw Lizon NDP: Bhutila Karpoche Green: Anna Gorka Animal Protection Party: Edward Fraser Marxist-Leninist: Lorne Gershuny Marijuana: Terry Parker Communist: Rimmy Riarh