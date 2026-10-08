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4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    Short term for the Turd

  2. Ben's friend
    October 8, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    Wow. France is in shambles. Odd how Global hardly reports on it.

  3. Les
    October 8, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Carney’s plan is coming together nicely.

    Alberta out!!!

  4. Ben
    October 8, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Of course they are. When Trump leaves, there will be vested interests, just like there were after the Smoot-Haawley tariffs. A few people (US steel workers) who are vocal will scream if tariffs change while the general population, which benefits from free trade, will not be vocal. Trade benefits the whole economy. US politicians will look at political benefits, not economic benefits, when tariffs are looked at.

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Canada

Trump’s steel tariffs likely here for ‘long term:’ Canadian industry group

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 11:27 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds threaten legal action against Stelco steel plant, over plans to lay off up to 500 workers'
Feds threaten legal action against Stelco steel plant, over plans to lay off up to 500 workers
The federal government is threatening legal action against the owners of Hamilton’s Stelco steel plant, over plans to lay off up to 500 workers. Industry Minister Melanie Joly has sent a letter to the Stelco president, expressing her "extreme disappointment" over the planned layoffs. Mackenzie Gray reports.
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A representative for the Canadian steel industry says he worries that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are here to stay for the “long term” as he urged the federal government to strengthen Buy Canadian rules to support the industry.

Speaking at the Senate’s foreign affairs committee Thursday, John Cuddihy, a vice president with the Canadian Steel Producers Association, said the American steel industry has profited greatly from Trump’s trade war with Canada.

And Cuddihy said he doesn’t anticipate the situation changing any time soon.

“The underpinnings of the current situation suggest that tariffs could be with us for awhile,” said Cuddihy.

“From a financial perspective, where the United States is at suggests it may be difficult for them to remove tariffs across the board. So in terms of treating the world as it is as opposed to how we’d like it to be, as we look at the world we’re anticipating that tariffs will be … in play for the long term. ”

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Cuddihy declined to answer questions about the impact of U.S. steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs decision to lay off roughly 350 employees at Hamilton’s Stelco plant.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney accused the U.S. company of “betraying” Canadian workers and suggested federal funds were available to keep employees working at the Hamilton plant.

But Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves told Global News in an interview that “no amount of money” would’ve changed the factors that led to the company’s decision.

“There’s no market in Canada for the amount of galvanized steel we produce in Canada. We need to export … to the United States,” said Goncalves, who has supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Goncalves denied his support and donations to Trump played a factor in his decision.

“I have been in this business for 45 years, so I have worked with so many different persons, Republicans and Democrats. Trump, then Biden, then Trump,” Goncalves said.

He also denied that he was holding out for a better financial support package from the Canadian government.

“I did not ask for a blank cheque to the tune of billions with no conditions, that’s absolutely wrong,” Goncalves said.

On Monday, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly sent Stelco president Paul Simon a letter detailing “extreme disappointment” in the company’s layoff plans, noting that Cleveland-Cliffs takeover of Stelco in 2024 was conditional on maintaining the number of unionized and non-unionized employees.

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Those conditions remain regardless of “business strategy or market conditions,” Joly wrote.

With files from Global’s Colin D’Mello and the Canadian Press.

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