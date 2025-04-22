Canada election 2025: Scarborough-Agincourt

See more sharing options

Scarborough-Agincourt is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip who first took office in 2017. Yip collected 20,712 votes, winning 56.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Agincourt in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Jean Yip (Incumbent) Conservative: Aris Movsessian NDP: Dan Lovell