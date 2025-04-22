SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Scarborough-Agincourt

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Scarborough-Agincourt is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip who first took office in 2017. Yip collected 20,712 votes, winning 56.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Agincourt in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Yip (Incumbent)

Conservative: Aris Movsessian

NDP: Dan Lovell

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

