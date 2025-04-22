SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Halifax

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Shannon Miedema
    Shannon Miedema
    Liberal
  • Mark Boudreau
    Mark Boudreau
    Conservative
  • Lisa Roberts
    Lisa Roberts
    NDP
  • Amethyste Hamel-Gregory
    Amethyste Hamel-Gregory
    Green
  • Maricar Aliasut
    Maricar Aliasut
    People's Party
Halifax is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

From 2015 to 2024, this riding was represented by Liberal MP Andy Fillmore. A by-election was scheduled for April 14, 2025 but cancelled upon the start of the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Shannon Miedema

Conservative: Mark Boudreau

NDP: Lisa Roberts

Green: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory

People's Party: Maricar Aliasut

