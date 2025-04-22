Canada election 2025: Halifax

See more sharing options

Halifax is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

From 2015 to 2024, this riding was represented by Liberal MP Andy Fillmore. A by-election was scheduled for April 14, 2025 but cancelled upon the start of the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Shannon Miedema Conservative: Mark Boudreau NDP: Lisa Roberts Green: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory People's Party: Maricar Aliasut