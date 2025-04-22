Canada Election 2025: Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville

See more sharing options

Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding was created from parts of the riding previously known as Châteauguay—Lacolle.

Voters will decide who will represent Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Nathalie Provost Conservative: David De Repentigny NDP: Hannah Wolker Bloc Québécois: Patrick O'Hara Green: Martine Desrochers People's Party: Nicolas Guérin