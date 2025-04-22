Canada Election 2025: Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville

Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding was created from parts of the riding previously known as Châteauguay—Lacolle.
Voters will decide who will represent Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Nathalie Provost
Conservative: David De Repentigny
NDP: Hannah Wolker
Bloc Québécois: Patrick O'Hara
Green: Martine Desrochers
People's Party: Nicolas Guérin
