Politics

Canada Election 2025: Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding was created from parts of the riding previously known as Châteauguay—Lacolle.

Voters will decide who will represent Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Nathalie Provost

Conservative: David De Repentigny

NDP: Hannah Wolker

Bloc Québécois: Patrick O'Hara

Green: Martine Desrochers

People's Party: Nicolas Guérin

