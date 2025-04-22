SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Red Deer

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
Red Deer is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Red Deer in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Ayaz Bangash

Conservative: Burton Bailey

NDP: Elias Assefa

Green: Ashley MacDonald

People's Party: Kyla Courte

CHP Canada: Brandon Pringle

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

