Canada Election 2025: Red Deer

Red Deer is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Red Deer in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Ayaz Bangash
Conservative: Burton Bailey
NDP: Elias Assefa
Green: Ashley MacDonald
People's Party: Kyla Courte
CHP Canada: Brandon Pringle
