Canada Election 2025: Red Deer

Red Deer is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Red Deer in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ayaz Bangash Conservative: Burton Bailey NDP: Elias Assefa Green: Ashley MacDonald People's Party: Kyla Courte CHP Canada: Brandon Pringle