Canada Election 2025: Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Gregor Robertson

Conservative: Avi Nayyar

NDP: Manoj Bhangu

Green: Alexander Dow

People's Party: Desiderio Magtanggol Reyes

