Canada Election 2025: Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby

Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Gregor Robertson Conservative: Avi Nayyar NDP: Manoj Bhangu Green: Alexander Dow People's Party: Desiderio Magtanggol Reyes