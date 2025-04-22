Canada Election 2025: Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby

Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Gregor Robertson
Conservative: Avi Nayyar
NDP: Manoj Bhangu
Green: Alexander Dow
People's Party: Desiderio Magtanggol Reyes
