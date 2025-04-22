Canada election 2025: Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish

Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.
This new riding expands and adjusts the boundaries of the previous riding known as Cape Breton—Canso.
Voters will decide who will represent Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Jaime Battiste (Incumbent)
Conservative: Allan MacMaster
NDP: Joanna Clark
People's Party: Ryan Smyth
Independent: Rebecca Wall
