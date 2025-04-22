SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This new riding expands and adjusts the boundaries of the previous riding known as Cape Breton—Canso.

Voters will decide who will represent Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jaime Battiste (Incumbent)

Conservative: Allan MacMaster

NDP: Joanna Clark

People's Party: Ryan Smyth

Independent: Rebecca Wall

