Canada election 2025: Hamilton Centre

Hamilton Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Matthew Green who first took office in 2019. Green collected 20,105 votes, winning 48.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
NDP: Matthew Green (Incumbent)
Liberal: Aslam Rana
Conservative: Hayden Lawrence
Green: Sandy Crawley
Rhinoceros: Cody Chenier
No Affiliation: Carla Green
No Affiliation: Michael Loomans
People's Party: David Speicher
