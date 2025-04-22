SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Hamilton Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:32 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Matthew Green
    Matthew Green
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Aslam Rana
    Aslam Rana
    Liberal
  • Hayden Lawrence
    Hayden Lawrence
    Conservative
  • Sandy Crawley
    Sandy Crawley
    Green
  • Cody Chenier
    Cody Chenier
    Rhinoceros
  • Carla Green
    Carla Green
    No Affiliation
  • Michael Loomans
    Michael Loomans
    No Affiliation
  • David Speicher
    David Speicher
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hamilton Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Matthew Green who first took office in 2019. Green collected 20,105 votes, winning 48.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Matthew Green (Incumbent)

Liberal: Aslam Rana

Conservative: Hayden Lawrence

Green: Sandy Crawley

Rhinoceros: Cody Chenier

No Affiliation: Carla Green

No Affiliation: Michael Loomans

People's Party: David Speicher

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices