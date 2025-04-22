Canada election 2025: Hamilton Centre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Matthew Green who first took office in 2019. Green collected 20,105 votes, winning 48.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Matthew Green (Incumbent) Liberal: Aslam Rana Conservative: Hayden Lawrence Green: Sandy Crawley Rhinoceros: Cody Chenier No Affiliation: Carla Green No Affiliation: Michael Loomans People's Party: David Speicher