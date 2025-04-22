Canada election 2025: Brampton West

Brampton West is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kamal Khera who first took office in 2021. Khera collected 25,780 votes, winning 55.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Kamal Khera (Incumbent)
Conservative: Amarjeet Gill
NDP: Zaigham Javed
Green: Sameera Khan
Centrist Party: Khawaja Amir Hassan
