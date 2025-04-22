SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Brampton West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kamal Khera
    Kamal Khera
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Amarjeet Gill
    Amarjeet Gill
    Conservative
  • Zaigham Javed
    Zaigham Javed
    NDP
  • Sameera Khan
    Sameera Khan
    Green
  • Khawaja Amir Hassan
    Khawaja Amir Hassan
    Centrist Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Brampton West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kamal Khera who first took office in 2021. Khera collected 25,780 votes, winning 55.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Kamal Khera (Incumbent)

Conservative: Amarjeet Gill

NDP: Zaigham Javed

Green: Sameera Khan

Centrist Party: Khawaja Amir Hassan

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices