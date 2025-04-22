Canada election 2025: Brampton West

See more sharing options

Brampton West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kamal Khera who first took office in 2021. Khera collected 25,780 votes, winning 55.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Kamal Khera (Incumbent) Conservative: Amarjeet Gill NDP: Zaigham Javed Green: Sameera Khan Centrist Party: Khawaja Amir Hassan