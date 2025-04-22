Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Malton

See more sharing options

Mississauga-Malton is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Iqwinder Singh Gaheer who first took office in 2021. Gaheer collected 21,766 votes, winning 52.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Malton in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Iqwinder Singh Gaheer (Incumbent) Conservative: Jaspreet Sandhu NDP: Inderjeetsingh Ailsinghani People's Party: Nathan Quinlan