Canada election 2025: Halifax West

Halifax West is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab who first took office in 2021. Diab collected 24,744 votes, winning 48.49 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Halifax West in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Lena Metlege Diab (Incumbent)
Conservative: Rob Batherson
NDP: Rae Tench
Green: Ron Parker
People's Party: Adam LeRue
Comments