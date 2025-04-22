SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Halifax West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lena Metlege Diab
    Lena Metlege Diab
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Rob Batherson
    Rob Batherson
    Conservative
  • Rae Tench
    Rae Tench
    NDP
  • Ron Parker
    Ron Parker
    Green
  • Adam LeRue
    Adam LeRue
    People's Party
Halifax West is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab who first took office in 2021. Diab collected 24,744 votes, winning 48.49 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax West in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

