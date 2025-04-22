Canada election 2025: Halifax West

See more sharing options

Halifax West is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab who first took office in 2021. Diab collected 24,744 votes, winning 48.49 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax West in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Lena Metlege Diab (Incumbent) Conservative: Rob Batherson NDP: Rae Tench Green: Ron Parker People's Party: Adam LeRue