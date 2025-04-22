SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint John—St. Croix

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Williamson
    John Williamson
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Karen Ludwig
    Karen Ludwig
    Liberal
  • Andrew Hill
    Andrew Hill
    NDP
  • Gerald Irish
    Gerald Irish
    Green
  • Keith Tays
    Keith Tays
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saint John—St. Croix is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding was created from a split on the city of Saint John, and includes parts of the riding that was formerly known as New Brunswick Southwest.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—St. Croix in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: John Williamson (Incumbent)

Liberal: Karen Ludwig

NDP: Andrew Hill

Green: Gerald Irish

Libertarian: Keith Tays

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices