Canada election 2025: Saint John—St. Croix

Saint John—St. Croix is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.
This new riding was created from a split on the city of Saint John, and includes parts of the riding that was formerly known as New Brunswick Southwest.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—St. Croix in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: John Williamson (Incumbent)
Liberal: Karen Ludwig
NDP: Andrew Hill
Green: Gerald Irish
Libertarian: Keith Tays
