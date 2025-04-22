Canada election 2025: Saint John—St. Croix

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saint John—St. Croix is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding was created from a split on the city of Saint John, and includes parts of the riding that was formerly known as New Brunswick Southwest.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint John—St. Croix in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: John Williamson (Incumbent) Liberal: Karen Ludwig NDP: Andrew Hill Green: Gerald Irish Libertarian: Keith Tays