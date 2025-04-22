SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Simcoe North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Simcoe North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Adam Chambers who first took office in 2021. Chambers collected 27,383 votes, winning 43.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Adam Chambers (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ryan Rocca

NDP: Melissa Lloyd

Green: Ray Little

CHP Canada: Russ Emo

People's Party: Stephen Makk

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

