Canada election 2025: Simcoe North

Simcoe North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Adam Chambers who first took office in 2021. Chambers collected 27,383 votes, winning 43.05 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Adam Chambers (Incumbent) Liberal: Ryan Rocca NDP: Melissa Lloyd Green: Ray Little CHP Canada: Russ Emo People's Party: Stephen Makk