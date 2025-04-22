SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:20 pm
1 min read
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Alistair MacGregor who first took office in 2015. MacGregor collected 26,968 votes, winning 42.78 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Alistair MacGregor (Incumbent)

Liberal: Blair Herbert

Conservative: Jeff Kibble

Green: Kathleen Code

