Canada election 2025: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Alistair MacGregor who first took office in 2015. MacGregor collected 26,968 votes, winning 42.78 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
NDP: Alistair MacGregor (Incumbent)
Liberal: Blair Herbert
Conservative: Jeff Kibble
Green: Kathleen Code
