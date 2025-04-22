Canada election 2025: Perth-Wellington

See more sharing options

Perth-Wellington is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP John Nater who first took office in 2015. Nater collected 26,984 votes, winning 48.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Perth-Wellington in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: John Nater (Incumbent) Liberal: David Mackey NDP: Kevin Kruchkywich People's Party: Wayne Baker