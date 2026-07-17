Major earthquake off Mexican coast triggers tsunami threat

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A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

No damage was immediately reported by authorities.

The quake, which struck near the Mexican town of Puerto Madero, was at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

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Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicentre.

In Guatemala City, the earthquake shook buildings and prompted some residents to dash from their homes on to the street, according to a Reuters witness. Local media in Guatemala showed footage of staff evacuating a government building as security protocols were activated.

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The tremor was also felt in El Salvador, another Reuters witness said.

In the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, Governor Salomon Jara said on social media that the earthquake was felt with moderate intensity in the state’s capital, but no serious damage was immediately reported.

– more to come