Canada election 2025: Courtenay-Alberni

Courtenay-Alberni is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Gord Johns who first took office in 2015. Johns collected 30,612 votes, winning 44.21 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Courtenay-Alberni in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
NDP: Gord Johns (Incumbent)
Liberal: Brian Cameron
Conservative: Kris McNichol
Green: Chris Markevich
People's Party: Thomas Gamble
Animal Protection Party: Teresa Knight
CHP Canada: Jesse Musial
