Politics

Canada election 2025: Courtenay-Alberni

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:20 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Gord Johns
    Gord Johns
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Brian Cameron
    Brian Cameron
    Liberal
  • Kris McNichol
    Kris McNichol
    Conservative
  • Chris Markevich
    Chris Markevich
    Green
  • Thomas Gamble
    Thomas Gamble
    People's Party
  • Teresa Knight
    Teresa Knight
    Animal Protection Party
  • Jesse Musial
    Jesse Musial
    CHP Canada
Courtenay-Alberni is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Gord Johns who first took office in 2015. Johns collected 30,612 votes, winning 44.21 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Courtenay-Alberni in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

