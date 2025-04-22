SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Portage-Lisgar

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Portage-Lisgar is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Branden Leslie who first took office in 2023. Leslie collected 20,250 votes, winning 64.9 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Branden Leslie (Incumbent)

Liberal: Robert Kreis

NDP: Lisa Tessier

Green: Janine Gibson

People's Party: Kevin Larson

