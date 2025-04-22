Canada election 2025: Portage-Lisgar

See more sharing options

Portage-Lisgar is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Branden Leslie who first took office in 2023. Leslie collected 20,250 votes, winning 64.9 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Branden Leslie (Incumbent) Liberal: Robert Kreis NDP: Lisa Tessier Green: Janine Gibson People's Party: Kevin Larson