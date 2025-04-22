Canada election 2025: Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

See more sharing options

Chicoutimi-Le Fjord is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Richard Martel who first took office in 2018. Martel collected 17,228 votes, winning 41.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chicoutimi-Le Fjord in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Richard Martel (Incumbent) Liberal: Stéphane Proulx NDP: Raphaël Émond Bloc Québécois: Marc St-Hilaire Green: Yves Laporte People's Party: François Sabourin