Canada election 2025: Edmonton Strathcona

Edmonton Strathcona is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Heather McPherson who first took office in 2019. McPherson collected 31,690 votes, winning 60.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Strathcona in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Heather McPherson (Incumbent) Liberal: Ron Thiering Conservative: Miles Berry Green: Atul Deshmukh Communist: Christian Bourque Independent: Graham Lettner People's Party: David Wojtowicz