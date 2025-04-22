SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Strathcona

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Strathcona is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Heather McPherson who first took office in 2019. McPherson collected 31,690 votes, winning 60.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Strathcona in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Heather McPherson (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ron Thiering

Conservative: Miles Berry

Green: Atul Deshmukh

Communist: Christian Bourque

Independent: Graham Lettner

People's Party: David Wojtowicz

