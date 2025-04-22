Canada election 2025: Fleetwood-Port Kells

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fleetwood-Port Kells is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ken Hardie who first took office in 2015. Hardie collected 21,350 votes, winning 45.25 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fleetwood-Port Kells in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Gurbux Saini Conservative: Sukh Pandher NDP: Shannon Permal Green: Murali Krishnan People's Party: John Hetherington