Politics

Canada election 2025: Fleetwood-Port Kells

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:20 pm
1 min read
Fleetwood-Port Kells is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ken Hardie who first took office in 2015. Hardie collected 21,350 votes, winning 45.25 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fleetwood-Port Kells in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Gurbux Saini

Conservative: Sukh Pandher

NDP: Shannon Permal

Green: Murali Krishnan

People's Party: John Hetherington

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

