Canada election 2025: Drummond

Drummond is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Martin Champoux who first took office in 2019. Champoux collected 23,866 votes, winning 46.62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Drummond in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Martin Champoux (Incumbent) Liberal: Ghada Jerbi Conservative: François Fréchette NDP: François Choquette People's Party: William Trottier