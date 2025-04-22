SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Edmonton Southeast

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Amarjeet Sohi
    Amarjeet Sohi
    Liberal
  • Jagsharan Singh Mahal
    Jagsharan Singh Mahal
    Conservative
  • Harpreet Grewal
    Harpreet Grewal
    NDP
  • Corinne Benson
    Corinne Benson
    Communist
  • Gurleen Chandi
    Gurleen Chandi
    Independent
  • Martin Schuetza
    Martin Schuetza
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton Southeast is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Southeast in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Amarjeet Sohi

Conservative: Jagsharan Singh Mahal

NDP: Harpreet Grewal

Communist: Corinne Benson

Independent: Gurleen Chandi

People's Party: Martin Schuetza

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices