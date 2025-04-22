SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vancouver East

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Vancouver East is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Jenny Kwan who first took office in 2015. Kwan collected 27,969 votes, winning 56.4 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver East in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Jenny Kwan (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mark Wiens

Conservative: Lita Cabal

Green: Nikida Steel

Communist: Kimball Cariou

People's Party: Meghan Murphy

