Canada election 2025: Vancouver East

Vancouver East is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Jenny Kwan who first took office in 2015. Kwan collected 27,969 votes, winning 56.4 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver East in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Jenny Kwan (Incumbent)
Liberal: Mark Wiens
Conservative: Lita Cabal
Green: Nikida Steel
Communist: Kimball Cariou
People's Party: Meghan Murphy
Comments