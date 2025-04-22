SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vaughan-Woodbridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Francesco Sorbara
    Francesco Sorbara
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Michael Guglielmin
    Michael Guglielmin
    Conservative
  • Ali Bahman
    Ali Bahman
    NDP
  • Roman Yevseyev
    Roman Yevseyev
    People's Party
Vaughan-Woodbridge is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara who first took office in 2015. Sorbara collected 21,699 votes, winning 46.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaughan-Woodbridge in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Francesco Sorbara (Incumbent)

Conservative: Michael Guglielmin

NDP: Ali Bahman

People's Party: Roman Yevseyev

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

