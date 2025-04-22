Canada election 2025: Vaughan-Woodbridge

See more sharing options

Vaughan-Woodbridge is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara who first took office in 2015. Sorbara collected 21,699 votes, winning 46.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaughan-Woodbridge in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Francesco Sorbara (Incumbent) Conservative: Michael Guglielmin NDP: Ali Bahman People's Party: Roman Yevseyev