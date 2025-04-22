SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Centre is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault who first took office in 2015 and though he lost in 2019, was re-elected in 2021. Boissonnault collected 16,560 votes, winning 33.69 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. He is not running in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Centre in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Eleanor Olszewski

Conservative: Sayid Ahmed

NDP: Trisha Estabrooks

Independent: Gregory Bell

Independent: Ronald S. Billingsley Jr.

CHP Canada: David John Bohonos

Independent: Mike Dutcher

Marxist-Leninist: Merryn Edwards de la O

Communist: Naomi Rankin

People's Party: John Ross

