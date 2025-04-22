SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Yellowhead

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michael Fark
    Michael Fark
    Liberal
  • William Stevenson
    William Stevenson
    Conservative
  • Avni Soma
    Avni Soma
    NDP
  • Vicky Bayford
    Vicky Bayford
    People's Party
  • Dale Heath
    Dale Heath
    CHP Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Yellowhead is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Gerald Soroka who first took office in 2019. Soroka collected 33,603 votes, winning 66.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. He is not running for re-election in the 2025 race after losing the nomination to William Stevenson.

Voters will decide who will represent Yellowhead in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Michael Fark

Conservative: William Stevenson

NDP: Avni Soma

People's Party: Vicky Bayford

CHP Canada: Dale Heath

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices