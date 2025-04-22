Canada election 2025: Yellowhead

Send this page to someone via email

Yellowhead is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Gerald Soroka who first took office in 2019. Soroka collected 33,603 votes, winning 66.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. He is not running for re-election in the 2025 race after losing the nomination to William Stevenson.

Voters will decide who will represent Yellowhead in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Michael Fark Conservative: William Stevenson NDP: Avni Soma People's Party: Vicky Bayford CHP Canada: Dale Heath