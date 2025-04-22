SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Port Moody-Coquitlam

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Port Moody-Coquitlam is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo who first took office in 2021. Zarrillo collected 19,367 votes, winning 37.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Port Moody-Coquitlam in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Bonita Zarrillo (Incumbent)

Liberal: Zoe Royer

Conservative: Paul Lambert

Green: Nash Milani

Marxist-Leninist: Roland Verrier

