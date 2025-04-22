Canada election 2025: Port Moody-Coquitlam

See more sharing options

Port Moody-Coquitlam is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo who first took office in 2021. Zarrillo collected 19,367 votes, winning 37.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Port Moody-Coquitlam in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Bonita Zarrillo (Incumbent) Liberal: Zoe Royer Conservative: Paul Lambert Green: Nash Milani Marxist-Leninist: Roland Verrier