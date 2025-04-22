Canada election 2025: Beauséjour

Beauséjour is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc who first took office in 2000. LeBlanc collected 27,313 votes, winning 55.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Beauséjour in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Dominic LeBlanc (Incumbent)
Conservative: Nathalie Vautour
NDP: Alex Gagné
Green: Josh Shaddick
Libertarian: Donna Allen
People's Party: Eddie Cornell
