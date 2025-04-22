Canada election 2025: Chilliwack-Hope

See more sharing options

Chilliwack-Hope is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Mark Strahl who first took office in 2011. Strahl collected 23,987 votes, winning 45.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack-Hope in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Mark Strahl (Incumbent) Liberal: Zeeshan Khan NDP: Teri Westerby Green: Salina Derish United Party: Christopher Adam People's Party: Jeff Galbraith