Politics

Canada election 2025: Chilliwack-Hope

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mark Strahl
    Mark Strahl
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Zeeshan Khan
    Zeeshan Khan
    Liberal
  • Teri Westerby
    Teri Westerby
    NDP
  • Salina Derish
    Salina Derish
    Green
  • Christopher Adam
    Christopher Adam
    United Party
  • Jeff Galbraith
    Jeff Galbraith
    People's Party
Chilliwack-Hope is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Mark Strahl who first took office in 2011. Strahl collected 23,987 votes, winning 45.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack-Hope in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Mark Strahl (Incumbent)

Liberal: Zeeshan Khan

NDP: Teri Westerby

Green: Salina Derish

United Party: Christopher Adam

People's Party: Jeff Galbraith

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

