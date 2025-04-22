Canada election 2025: Chilliwack-Hope

Chilliwack-Hope is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Mark Strahl who first took office in 2011. Strahl collected 23,987 votes, winning 45.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack-Hope in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Mark Strahl (Incumbent)
Liberal: Zeeshan Khan
NDP: Teri Westerby
Green: Salina Derish
United Party: Christopher Adam
People's Party: Jeff Galbraith
Comments