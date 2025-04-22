SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cariboo-Prince George

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Todd Doherty
    Todd Doherty
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Clinton Emslie
    Clinton Emslie
    Liberal
  • Angie Bonazzo
    Angie Bonazzo
    NDP
  • Jodie Capling
    Jodie Capling
    Green
  • Rudy Sans
    Rudy Sans
    People's Party
  • Kenneth B. Thomson
    Kenneth B. Thomson
    Independent
  • Jake Wiens
    Jake Wiens
    CHP Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cariboo-Prince George is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Todd Doherty who first took office in 2015. Doherty collected 25,771 votes, winning 50.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cariboo-Prince George in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Todd Doherty (Incumbent)

Liberal: Clinton Emslie

NDP: Angie Bonazzo

Green: Jodie Capling

People's Party: Rudy Sans

Independent: Kenneth B. Thomson

CHP Canada: Jake Wiens

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices