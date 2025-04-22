Canada election 2025: Cariboo-Prince George

Cariboo-Prince George is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Todd Doherty who first took office in 2015. Doherty collected 25,771 votes, winning 50.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Cariboo-Prince George in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Todd Doherty (Incumbent)
Liberal: Clinton Emslie
NDP: Angie Bonazzo
Green: Jodie Capling
People's Party: Rudy Sans
Independent: Kenneth B. Thomson
CHP Canada: Jake Wiens
Comments