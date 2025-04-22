Canada election 2025: Cariboo-Prince George

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cariboo-Prince George is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Todd Doherty who first took office in 2015. Doherty collected 25,771 votes, winning 50.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cariboo-Prince George in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Todd Doherty (Incumbent) Liberal: Clinton Emslie NDP: Angie Bonazzo Green: Jodie Capling People's Party: Rudy Sans Independent: Kenneth B. Thomson CHP Canada: Jake Wiens