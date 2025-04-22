Canada election 2025: South Surrey-White Rock

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Surrey-White Rock is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay who first took office in 2019. Findlay collected 24,158 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent South Surrey-White Rock in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Incumbent) Liberal: Ernie Klassen NDP: Jureun Park Green: Christine Kinnie