Canada election 2025: Toronto-St. Paul’s

Toronto-St. Paul’s is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Don Stewart who first took office in 2024. Stewart collected 15,565 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Don Stewart (Incumbent)
Liberal: Leslie Church
NDP: Bruce Levy
Green: Shane Philips
People's Party: Joseph Frasca
Marxist-Leninist: David Gershuny
Canadian Future Party: Cynthia Valdron
