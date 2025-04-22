SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Toronto-St. Paul’s

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Don Stewart
    Don Stewart
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Leslie Church
    Leslie Church
    Liberal
  • Bruce Levy
    Bruce Levy
    NDP
  • Shane Philips
    Shane Philips
    Green
  • Joseph Frasca
    Joseph Frasca
    People's Party
  • David Gershuny
    David Gershuny
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Cynthia Valdron
    Cynthia Valdron
    Canadian Future Party
Toronto-St. Paul’s is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Don Stewart who first took office in 2024. Stewart collected 15,565 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

