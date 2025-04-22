Canada election 2025: Toronto-St. Paul’s

See more sharing options

Toronto-St. Paul’s is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Don Stewart who first took office in 2024. Stewart collected 15,565 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Don Stewart (Incumbent) Liberal: Leslie Church NDP: Bruce Levy Green: Shane Philips People's Party: Joseph Frasca Marxist-Leninist: David Gershuny Canadian Future Party: Cynthia Valdron