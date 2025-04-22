SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Tobique—Mactaquac

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Richard Bragdon
    Richard Bragdon
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Julian Moulton
    Julian Moulton
    Liberal
  • Michael Winter
    Michael Winter
    NDP
  • Liam MacDougall
    Liam MacDougall
    Green
  • Vern Brundle
    Vern Brundle
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tobique—Mactaquac is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Richard Bragdon who first took office in 2019. Bragdon collected 17,536 votes, winning 50.98 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Tobique—Mactaquac in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Richard Bragdon (Incumbent)

Liberal: Julian Moulton

NDP: Michael Winter

Green: Liam MacDougall

People's Party: Vern Brundle

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices