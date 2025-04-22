Canada election 2025: Tobique—Mactaquac

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tobique—Mactaquac is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Richard Bragdon who first took office in 2019. Bragdon collected 17,536 votes, winning 50.98 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Tobique—Mactaquac in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Richard Bragdon (Incumbent) Liberal: Julian Moulton NDP: Michael Winter Green: Liam MacDougall People's Party: Vern Brundle