Politics

Canada election 2025: Dufferin-Caledon

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Dufferin-Caledon is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kyle Seeback who first took office in 2019. Seeback collected 31,490 votes, winning 48.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Kyle Seeback (Incumbent)

Liberal: Malalai Halimi

NDP: Viktor Karklins

Green: Ifra Baig

People's Party: Dympna Carolan

Independent: Jeffrey Halsall

