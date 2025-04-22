Canada election 2025: Dufferin-Caledon

Dufferin-Caledon is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kyle Seeback who first took office in 2019. Seeback collected 31,490 votes, winning 48.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Kyle Seeback (Incumbent)
Liberal: Malalai Halimi
NDP: Viktor Karklins
Green: Ifra Baig
People's Party: Dympna Carolan
Independent: Jeffrey Halsall
