SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mel Arnold
    Mel Arnold
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Ken Robertson
    Ken Robertson
    Liberal
  • Phaedra Idzan
    Phaedra Idzan
    NDP
  • Owen Madden
    Owen Madden
    Green
  • John Michael Henry
    John Michael Henry
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Mel Arnold (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ken Robertson

NDP: Phaedra Idzan

Green: Owen Madden

People's Party: John Michael Henry

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices