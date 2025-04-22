Canada election 2025: Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies

Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Mel Arnold (Incumbent)
Liberal: Ken Robertson
NDP: Phaedra Idzan
Green: Owen Madden
People's Party: John Michael Henry
