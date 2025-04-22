Canada election 2025: Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kamloops—Shuswap—Central Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Mel Arnold (Incumbent) Liberal: Ken Robertson NDP: Phaedra Idzan Green: Owen Madden People's Party: John Michael Henry