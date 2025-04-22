SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: University-Rosedale

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chrystia Freeland
    Chrystia Freeland
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Liz Grade
    Liz Grade
    Conservative
  • Serena Purdy
    Serena Purdy
    NDP
  • Ignacio Mongrell
    Ignacio Mongrell
    Green
  • Barbara Biley
    Barbara Biley
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Drew Garvie
    Drew Garvie
    Communist
  • Adam Golding
    Adam Golding
    Independent
University-Rosedale is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland who first took office in a 2013 by-election. Freeland collected 22,451 votes, winning 47.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Chrystia Freeland (Incumbent)

Conservative: Liz Grade

NDP: Serena Purdy

Green: Ignacio Mongrell

Marxist-Leninist: Barbara Biley

Communist: Drew Garvie

Independent: Adam Golding

