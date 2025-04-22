Canada election 2025: University-Rosedale

See more sharing options

University-Rosedale is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland who first took office in a 2013 by-election. Freeland collected 22,451 votes, winning 47.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Chrystia Freeland (Incumbent) Conservative: Liz Grade NDP: Serena Purdy Green: Ignacio Mongrell Marxist-Leninist: Barbara Biley Communist: Drew Garvie Independent: Adam Golding