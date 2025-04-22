Canada election 2025: University-Rosedale

University-Rosedale is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland who first took office in a 2013 by-election. Freeland collected 22,451 votes, winning 47.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Chrystia Freeland (Incumbent)
Conservative: Liz Grade
NDP: Serena Purdy
Green: Ignacio Mongrell
Marxist-Leninist: Barbara Biley
Communist: Drew Garvie
Independent: Adam Golding
