Canada election 2025: Airdrie—Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie—Cochrane is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

This riding consists of the city of Airdrie and the town of Cochrane as well as some surrounding areas.

Voters will decide who will represent Airdrie—Cochrane in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Blake Richards (Incumbent) Liberal: Sean Secord NDP: Sarah Zagoda CHP Canada: Christopher Bell Libertarian: David Sabine