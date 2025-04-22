SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Airdrie—Cochrane

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Blake Richards
    Blake Richards
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Sean Secord
    Sean Secord
    Liberal
  • Sarah Zagoda
    Sarah Zagoda
    NDP
  • Christopher Bell
    Christopher Bell
    CHP Canada
  • David Sabine
    David Sabine
    Libertarian
Airdrie—Cochrane is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

This riding consists of the city of Airdrie and the town of Cochrane as well as some surrounding areas.

Voters will decide who will represent Airdrie—Cochrane in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Blake Richards (Incumbent)

Liberal: Sean Secord

NDP: Sarah Zagoda

CHP Canada: Christopher Bell

Libertarian: David Sabine

