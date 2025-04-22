Canada election 2025: Hull-Aylmer

See more sharing options

Hull-Aylmer is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Greg Fergus who first took office in 2015. Fergus collected 26,892 votes, winning 52.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hull-Aylmer in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Greg Fergus (Incumbent) Conservative: Jill Declare NDP: Pascale Matecki Bloc Québécois: Alice Grondin Green: Frédéric Morin-Paquette Marxist-Leninist: Alexandre Deschênes People's Party: Jean-Jacques Desgranges