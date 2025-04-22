Canada election 2025: Hull-Aylmer

Hull-Aylmer is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Greg Fergus who first took office in 2015. Fergus collected 26,892 votes, winning 52.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hull-Aylmer in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Greg Fergus (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jill Declare
NDP: Pascale Matecki
Bloc Québécois: Alice Grondin
Green: Frédéric Morin-Paquette
Marxist-Leninist: Alexandre Deschênes
People's Party: Jean-Jacques Desgranges
