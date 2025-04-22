SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Hull-Aylmer

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Greg Fergus
    Greg Fergus
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Jill Declare
    Jill Declare
    Conservative
  • Pascale Matecki
    Pascale Matecki
    NDP
  • Alice Grondin
    Alice Grondin
    Bloc Québécois
  • Frédéric Morin-Paquette
    Frédéric Morin-Paquette
    Green
  • Alexandre Deschênes
    Alexandre Deschênes
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Jean-Jacques Desgranges
    Jean-Jacques Desgranges
    People's Party
Hull-Aylmer is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Greg Fergus who first took office in 2015. Fergus collected 26,892 votes, winning 52.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hull-Aylmer in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

