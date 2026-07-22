Canadian Blood Services plea for donations as supply drops 20% — below typical summer slump

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Donations at Canadian Blood Services typically dips in the summer as donors go on vacation and get sidetracked with other plans, but the agency says reserves right now are even lower than usual and without a reversal, is not sustainable for patient care.

Numbers have been dwindling since June 1, prompting a call for Canadians to roll up their sleeves as more weekend appointments have been created.

“We’ve seen the blood supply decline by about 20 per cent in just a matter of weeks and we need more donors to come forward now to reverse this decline,” said Ron Vezina, vice-president of donor engagement and corporate reputation at Canadian Blood Services.

Every week across the country, Canadian Blood Services said it needs approximately 18,000 booked blood donation appointments to keep pace with hospital demand.

While a seasonal decline in donations is expected during the summer months and factored into planning, appointment bookings have fallen well below typical summer patterns.

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1:48 Summer traumas and the need for blood donors

Over the past six weeks, appointments have fallen short by 1,500 to 2,500 each week, requiring a draw on existing inventory reserves to meet patient needs.

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Blood has a shelf life of just 42 days, so Canadian Blood Services said donations made today will quickly make their way to a patient.

There are now limited days on hand of several blood types — levels that are not sustainable for patient care should the trend not reverse itself, the agency said on Wednesday.

“We need to ensure hospitals have the blood they need for everyday care and emergencies, especially as we head into the August long weekend when trauma cases and other urgent care needs could see an increase.”

2:21 Canadian Blood Services’ new donor clinic set to open in Peterborough

Donors of all blood types are needed to replenish supplies and keep pace with hospital demand.

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If you’ve already booked an appointment, CBS said keeping it is essential and if you can’t make your appointment, cancelling in advance allows someone else to take that spot.

Additional weekend appointments have been added at many donor centres and whole blood donation appointments are available at several plasma donor centres, CBS said.

“A strong, healthy Canada depends on people showing up for one another,” Vezina said.

“Whether you’re a new or returning donor, now is the time to book an appointment. Better yet, bring a friend and experience what you get when you give together.”

Appointments can be booked at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app for Android or Apple, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.