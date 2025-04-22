SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vaudreuil

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Vaudreuil is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Peter Schiefke who first took office in 2015. Schiefke collected 30,001 votes, winning 46.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaudreuil in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Schiefke (Incumbent)

Conservative: Thomas Barré

NDP: Kalden Dhatsenpa

Bloc Québécois: Christopher Massé

Green: Dave Hamelin-Schuilenburg

People's Party: Jean Boily

