Canada election 2025: Vaudreuil

Vaudreuil is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Peter Schiefke who first took office in 2015. Schiefke collected 30,001 votes, winning 46.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vaudreuil in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Peter Schiefke (Incumbent)
Conservative: Thomas Barré
NDP: Kalden Dhatsenpa
Bloc Québécois: Christopher Massé
Green: Dave Hamelin-Schuilenburg
People's Party: Jean Boily
