Canada election 2025: Vaudreuil

Vaudreuil is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Peter Schiefke who first took office in 2015. Schiefke collected 30,001 votes, winning 46.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaudreuil in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Peter Schiefke (Incumbent) Conservative: Thomas Barré NDP: Kalden Dhatsenpa Bloc Québécois: Christopher Massé Green: Dave Hamelin-Schuilenburg People's Party: Jean Boily