Canada election 2025: Bay of Quinte

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bay of Quinte is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ryan Williams who first took office in 2021. Williams collected 25,479 votes, winning 41.29 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bay of Quinte in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Ryan Williams (Incumbent) Liberal: Chris Malette NDP: Kate Crothers Green: Erica Charlton